The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 2:38 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, in a detached garage in the 300 block of 1st St. NW, Wadena.

Visible flames and smoke could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was determined to be started from a wood stove inside the garage.

Wadena Fire Department was assisted by Verndale Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, and Wadena City Light and Water.