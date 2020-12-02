The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death and fire that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, at a multi-unit residence on the 100 block of Main Street in Ashby.

One person has been detained, and law enforcement does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to public safety, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Information about the deceased individual will be provided after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office completes the preliminary autopsy and family notifications have been made.

The sheriff's office asks people to stay clear of the area at this time.

Agents and crime scene personnel from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

More details will be reported as they become available.