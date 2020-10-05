Authorities tended to a report of a cabin fire on Saturday, Oct. 3, which was quickly brought under control.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire, in Section 6 of Shell River Township at 8:40 p.m. A deputy arrived on scene and was told the fire was put out but embers were still falling from the ceiling.

The Menahga Fire Department arrived on scene, checked the stovepipe, and found it to be clear of debris. The cause of the fire appeared to be wood chips against the stovepipe.

There was no structural damage found. One occupant was treated for respiratory concerns.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri County Ambulance.