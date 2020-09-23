A fire has damaged the entire interior of Perham Linen on East Main Street, according to Perham Fire Chief Mark Schmidt

Schmidt said the Perham Fire Department was called to Perham Linen at 509 E. Main St. at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Fire departments from Perham Vergas, New York Mills, and Dent along with Perham emergency services and police responded to the fire. The scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m.

According to the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dan Schroeder, Perham Linen is commercial rugs and linens cleaning business and is owned by David Schornack.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the insurance investigators and by the fire marshal, Schmidt said.

