No one was injured but a truck was lost in a vehicle fire in Nimrod Thursday, Aug. 13

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding that fire at about 10:36 a.m., Thursday. A caller stated no one was inside the vehicle. Law enforcement and the Sebeka Fire Department arrived on scene to find a 2001 Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Nimrod Ave. and Acorn Street. The fire was in the engine area and quickly spreading to the cab.

The driver, identified as Duane Pearson, 65, of Sebeka, stated the vehicle stalled at the intersection and died. He got out to pop the hood and that’s when the fire started. The vehicle was a total loss.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka Police Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Wadena County Highway Department and K&K Towing.