Smoke filled streets and flames were visible as emergency responders were called to a house fire at 712 Third St. SW in Wadena before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Witnesses on scene said multiple people, including children, lived in the home, which appeared to be split into two apartments, but everyone was out when first responders arrived.

Wadena and Verndale Fire Departments arrived on scene shortly after the call and began seeking a water hydrant they could use to begin putting water on the fire.

Smoke could be seen pouring out from the attic vents and fire fighters eventually cut a hole in the roof and began spraying water into the attic at separate entries.

Also on scene were Tri-County ambulance staff, Wadena Police and Wadena County Sheriff's officers. The fire continued beyond 4:30 p.m.