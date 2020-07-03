Emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke in the area just after 5 a.m. in the Westwood trailer court in west Brainerd, just east of the Westgate Mall. The Brainerd Police Department was the first to respond and located the fire at one of the trailer homes in the trailer court.

“Law enforcement was able to confirm someone was inside and they attempted to rescue the male but were unable to get to him because of the smoke and the heat,” Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said. “Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to gain access into the structure and pulled the male from the structure and got him to North Memorial (Health Ambulance) who were already on scene. They tried lifesaving measures on the male victim, but were unable to revive him.”

Holmes and Brainerd Deputy Fire Chief Dave Cox were at the trailer home most the day with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating the cause of the fire.

The name of the man was withheld until family members are notified.



