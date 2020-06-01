A Sebeka resident's sauna went up in flames last week shortly after the stove was fired up.

At about 8:50 p.m., Thursday, May 28, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to section 31 of Redeye Township, west of Sebeka, for a report of a sauna fire. The homeowner, Luke Savela, age 21, of Sebeka, said he lit the sauna approximately one hour prior and went to put more firewood in and saw a fire. The sauna was behind the house and minor damage was done to the siding of the house, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Savela said no one was in the sauna at the time of the fire. No foul play is suspected and the wood stove is believed to have been the cause of the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sebeka Fire Department, Sebeka First Responders, Menahga Police Department