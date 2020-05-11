The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to section 35 of Lyons Township, north of Staples, just before 6 p.m., for a report of a grass fire. As emergency personnel responded to the scene, they saw heavy smoke visible several miles to the north prior to arrival. A deputy arrived on scene and saw multiple persons attempting to put the fire out, which was out of control due to windy conditions.

The deputy spoke with the property owner, identified as Kami Anez, age 50, of Willmar. Anez stated she was at the cabin when two juvenile males came running up to her and indicated they had poured some gas on a pallet to burn it then lit it on fire. They stated the fire quickly burned out of control due to the windy conditions. The fire was eventually extinguished with no loss of life and no structures destroyed.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Staples Fire Department, Staples Ambulance, Sebeka Fire Department and the Nimrod DNR Fire Station.