The Wadena Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire on the 14800 block of 210th St. in Leaf River Township at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Monday, May 4. No structures were damaged during the fire.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and observed a large wildland fire burning at a fast rate coming close to some nearby structures, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

The fire was believed to have started from a spark of a disc farm plow. Approximately 50 acres burned, according to the release.

Due to the size of the fire, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division Fire Department along with the Sebeka Fire Department were called for mutual aid. A DNR helicopter was called to assist with putting out hot spots inside a heavy marsh area.

The fire was extinguished by fire personnel in approximately three hours.