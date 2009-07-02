ST. PAUL -- Extreme fire conditions Saturday, May 2, across much of Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Mahnomen, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, St. Louis, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Residents should not conduct any burning while a Red Flag Warning is in effect, and they should check any recent burning to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions, the release said.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Elevated fire danger extends to the other portions of Minnesota, with critical fire weather conditions forecast to occur, the release said.

You can check the statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions website, which the DNR updates daily.