The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at 26395 County Road 12, in Orton Township after a call came in just after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies learned that the fire was just starting and the Sebeka Fire Department, with assistance from the Menahga Fire Department, were able to get the fire out prior to the entire home being engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshalls Office. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sebeka Fire Department, Menahga Fire Department, Nimrod Forestry, the Sebeka Police Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.