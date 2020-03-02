The businesses now have a plan of moving forward. They plan to temporarily relocate to the upper level of the Wadena Family Dental building, in the former Glamour Salon space at 122 Colfax Ave. SW. They'll serve their clients there until a plan is final about how they'll rebuild the business.

Owner of the building, Kelsey Moore of Moore Sensational Looks, has been overwhelmed with the comforting words she's been hearing from the community. She has begun buying her equipment needed for her business and said she hopes to be ready for business in the temporary space by Monday, March 9. She's confident it will work for their needs temporarily.

"And when we get back to a permanent location it will be even better," Moore said.

Moore has all her business calls forwarded to her cell phone, so she has not missed a beat keeping clients lined up for scheduling. She shared that Stacey Neal and Bridgette Ohrmundt will continue working at the salon offering their skills. The salon recently entered their sixth year of business in Wadena.

Michelle McGrath of Comfort Corner Massage said she and two other massage therapists would be moving to the temporary location. She feels the massage side of things will be back up to full-time soon. She noted that while much of the massage area was spared from the fire, water and smoke damage led to a complete loss of her equipment.

"Pretty much everything is gone," McGrath said. "But it's just stuff."

Moore Sensational Looks owner Kelsey Moore, agreed saying that she lost almost everything in the fire except the scheduling book, which was rescued by firefighters before too much damage was done.

"I'm super thankful for the work the firefighters did," Moore said.

Containing the fire

Emergency personnel received a call about the fire at about 7:10 p.m. Upon arrival, fire was already visible through the roof, according to Wadena Fire Chief Cody Yglesias. Crews went to work spraying down the blaze and containing the fire mostly to the salon portion of the building. The Wadena Fire Department was joined by Verndale Fire Department and a Staples ladder truck was called to assist as roof collapse was a concern. The Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County Ambulance and State Patrol were also on scene.

Yglesias said no one was injured in the fire. The building is a complete loss. Yglesias said a passerby noticed the fire and called it in. The building is just off Hwy 10 in Wadena at 228 Ash Avenue NE.

Next door business, Genesis Auto Sales, did not suffer any damage from the fire. After getting a call about the fire, Genesis Auto owner Gary Johnson was on scene moving vehicles away from the area Wednesday night. He said firefighters did a great job containing the fire.

An inspection indicated this was an electrical fire starting in the bathroom, according to Moore.