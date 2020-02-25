Emergency personnel received a call about the fire at about 7:10 p.m. Upon arrival, fire was already visible through the roof, according to Wadena Fire Chief Cody Yglesias. Crews went to work spraying down the blaze and containing the fire mostly to the salon portion of the building. Wadena Fire Department was joined by Verndale Fire Department and a Staples ladder truck was called to assist as roof collapse was a concern. The Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County Ambulance and State Patrol were also on scene.

Yglesias said no one was injured in the fire. The building is a complete loss. Yglesias said a passerby noticed the fire and called it in. The building is just off Hwy 10 in Wadena at 228 Ash Avenue NE.

Next door business, Genesis Auto Sales, did not suffer any damage from the fire. After getting a call about the fire, Genesis Auto owner Gary Johnson was on scene moving vehicles away from the area Wednesday night. He said fire fighters did a great job containing the fire.

Early indications are that this was an electrical fire. Yglesias said he would be looking further into that today, but that the fire was not under investigation.