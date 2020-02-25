ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Firefighters from several departments were battling a major structure fire on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Alexandria on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The blaze, which was reported at 4:34 a.m., is believed to have originated in or near the Raapers Eatery and Ale building. At press time three other buildings were affected by the blaze: RM Tattoo, Charlie's Bazaar and Little Darlings.

Crews from six departments — Alexandria, Osakis, Garfield, Forada, Carlos and Long Prairie — were on scene. The Alexandria Fire Department's ladder truck was being used to get to the fire.

Apartment buildings on that side of the block were being evacuated, according to Sara Stadtherr, Alexandria communications coordinator. Displaced residents were being taken to the Alexandria Fire Station. The Red Cross was on the way to the scene.

The fire was presenting challenges for firefighters.

"These are older buildings," said Alexandria Police Captain Scott Kent, adding there are many places for the fire and smoke to hide because of false ceilings and voids.

It was too soon, he said, to establish where exactly the fire started.

Drivers were being diverted away from Highway 29 for several blocks around the fire.

Roers Family Bakery, Traveler's Inn and Common Ground were supplying firefighters with food and beverages.

Alexandria Light and Power was contacted to increase water flow in the area to get more water to the hoses.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a news release at 5:38 a.m., advising drivers that the traffic is being detoured on local roads by law enforcement. Fillmore Street is also closed from Fifth to Sixth Avenue.

The road will reopen once the fire has been extinguished.

Check back here for more updates to this breaking story.