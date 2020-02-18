A fire was contained to one room of an apartment Wednesday afternoon at 1423 Sixth Street SE Wadena.

Wadena and Verndale Fire Departments were called to a report of a structure fire at about 3:30 p.m. Crews responded and quickly ventilated the building while extinguishing the fire with water. They left the scene about a half hour later.

Wadena Fire Chief Cody Yglesias said it's believed the fire started when some bedding on a baseboard heater ignited. He said there was a loss of some personal items and a window had to be removed as crews ventilated the room. Most damage was smoke related. He added that there were no injuries. Fire fighters could be seen removing a burned box frame from the building. Each building contains four apartments, but it's believed only one was affected.

Yglesias said the fire serves as a reminder to "make sure there is clearance between combustible items and heaters."

In a much worse incident Tuesday night, a home was completely lost near Sebeka because of a furnace fire.