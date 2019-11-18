The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a structure fire located at 4:23 p.m. at 10393 Pine Ridge Drive, just outside the Staples city limits. A deputy responded to the location where he observed a single unit shack that was detached from the house and was a complete loss. A deputy then met with the property owner and members of the Staples Police and Fire Department. It was learned nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will remain under investigation. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Staples Fire Department, Staples Police Department along with the Office of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.