Dog rescued in Menahga house fire Wednesday

The renter of the residence arrived home to find the home filled with smoke, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office press release. The Menahga Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The renter's dog was located inside the residence and rescued by the Fire Department.

The dog was given oxygen by first responders and later showed no signs of injury from the fire or smoke. There were no other injuries reported.

Agencies assisting the Menahga Police Department and Menahga Fire Department at the scene were, Park Rapids Fire Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance,

Wadena County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.