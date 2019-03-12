Search
    Semi catches fire near downtown

    By Michael Denny Today at 6:15 p.m.
    The semi was stopped on the side of Jefferson in the southbound lane. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    Fire fighters inspecting the side of the semi. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    A section of Jefferson Street was shut down Tuesday while crews put out a fire under the semi trailer. Michael Denny/Wadena Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    Wadena firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on Tuesday, March 12. The semi truck was stopped in the southbound lane on Jefferson Street near the Wadena County Courthouse.

    Local law enforcement was quick to close down the street while firefighters extinguished the flames. The fire crew sprayed water underneath the rear wheels of the trailer for several minutes.

    The fire started moments after a tire blew out on the trailer just after noon on Jefferson Street.

