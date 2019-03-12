Semi catches fire near downtown
Wadena firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on Tuesday, March 12. The semi truck was stopped in the southbound lane on Jefferson Street near the Wadena County Courthouse.
Local law enforcement was quick to close down the street while firefighters extinguished the flames. The fire crew sprayed water underneath the rear wheels of the trailer for several minutes.
The fire started moments after a tire blew out on the trailer just after noon on Jefferson Street.