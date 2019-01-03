The Wadena County Sheriff's Office received numerous calls regarding a fire at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Upon the arrival of the first law enforcement, flames were already visible from the building, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. The Menahga Fire Department was paged and soon after requested assistance from several area fire departments. Fire Departments from Sebeka, Park Rapids, and Wolf Lake were the first called for mutual aid. Due to the intensity of the fire, Fire Departments from Wadena, Verndale, Staples, Akeley, Nevis, Bluffton, and Carsonville were all requested by the Menahga Fire Chief.

Through investigation, it was learned that an employee had filled an enclosed fireplace in the basement with wood around 2:45 p.m. Propane was the main heating source and the wood stove was a supplemental heat source. No foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office said no one was present at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The building is a complete loss.

Also assisting on scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Menahga Police Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wadena County Highway Department, Tri-County Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance, and the Menahga First Responders.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency arrived on scene during the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 3, to assist.