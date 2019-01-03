Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge lost to fire
The Bluleberry Pines Golf Course lodge is a complete loss after a fire destroyed the building Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, Jan. 2 at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls regarding a fire at the Blueberry Pines Golf Course. Upon the arrival of the first law enforcement, flames were already visible from the building. The Menahga Fire Department was paged and soon after requested assistance from several area fire departments. Fire Departments from Sebeka, Park Rapids, and Wolf Lake were the first called for mutual aid. Due to the intensity of the fire, fire departments from Wadena, Verndale, Staples, Akeley, Nevis, Bluffton, and Carsonville were all requested by the Menahga Fire Chief. The building is expected to be a complete loss and was still actively burning as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Wadena Couty Sheriff's Office.
Also assisting on scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Menahga Police Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wadena County Highway Department, Tri-County Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance, and the Menahga First Responders.
More information will be released once it becomes available.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified of the fire and was traveling to the site Thursday morning. There have been no injuries reported in the fire. The golf course is about 3 miles north of Menahga on Hwy 71.