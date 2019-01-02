Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge on fire
A call went out to all area fire departments Wednesday afternoon after a report that the Blueberry Pines Golf Course lodge was fully engulfed in flames. The golf course is about 3 miles north of Menahga on Hwy 71.
Crews from Menahga, Sebeka, Park Rapids, Wadena, Verndale, Bluffton and Staples were called out after 4 p.m. with more help requested just before 5 p.m.
Images from the location showed flames pouring from the roof and sides of most of the building.