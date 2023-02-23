Firearms safety classes to be held in Battle Lake, Deer Creek and Wadena

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be hosting firearm safety classes in Battle Lake, Deer Creek and Wadena.

Classes consist of a minimum of four separate class sessions where students will learn the safe handling of firearms, hunter responsibility and wildlife conservation. Students must attend the entire class for which they sign up.

Once in-class sessions are completed, there will be a field day where students are required to complete seven scenario-based training exercises.

The class is open to students 11 and older. The firearms safety certificate becomes valid at age 12.

The Battle Lake classes will be taught by Dale Cameron and will be held at Battle Lake Public School — 402 Summit St. W. For questions and registration, call (don't text) Cameron at 218-282-0409.

The first class will be March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will continue every Tuesday and Thursday during the same time block throughout the month until field day — April 1 at 8 a.m.

Deer Creek classes will be taught by Lance Wohlwend at the Deer Creek Community Center — 106 E. Main St. Wohlwend can be contacted for questions and registration at 218-371-7329 or by email at lancewohlwend@yahoo.com.

Classes will take place every Monday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. starting on April 3. Field day is May 1 at 7 p.m.

Wadena classes will be taught by Vernon Kemper at the Wadena County 4-H Building — 511 Birch Ave NW. Those interested can register at the Wadena 4-H Building on April 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until the class fills up.

Classes will take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. The first one starts on April 13. The field day will be on Saturday, April 29, at Knob Hill Sportsman's Club — 13324 Knob Hill Rd. in Wadena. For questions contact Kemper at 218-631-2520.

Students may also opt for a hybrid learning model through the DNR's online hunter safety course at huntercourse.com. Following the online portion, students will have to attend an in-person classroom review and firearms fundamentals session.