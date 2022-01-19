WADENA — The Tri-County Health Care tax abatement application was approved for a 10 year period, starting with taxes payable in 2024.

The abatement is a maximum of $372,770. The 10 year period follows the city of Wadena’s guidelines rather than the 15 year request. Board member Ryan Damlo abstained; he works at Tri-County as the Foundation executive director.

The Wadena-Deer Creek school district portion of the abatement will be “tax neutral” for taxpayers and the school district, as Superintendent Lee Westrum said. The district will raise their abatement levy to the same amount as the abatement amount for this effect. The abatement applies to the general levy, and not the special levy.

“Tri-County Hospital is the largest employer in the school district, they are critical to the economy and, for us, students and all that goes with it,” Westrum said. “It’s easy to connect the dots that it’s in our interest to see a prosperous hospital and clinic in our school district.”

The WDC board had a public hearing in November, and no public comments were shared. The city has not yet approved the tax abatement.

The board, on Jan. 18, also approved: