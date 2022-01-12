If there is an opportunity to do good or help a worthy cause, you can count on Wadena-Deer Creek students and families to rise to the occasion.

The WDC National Honor Society recently completed a Sock Drive for veterans and collected lots of pairs of socks.

Ruth Clark, from the Wadena VFW Post 3289 Auxiliary, said the socks would be donated to Veterans' Homes in St. Cloud and Fargo as well as possibly a few others.

"I can't thank the Wadena-Deer Creek NHS enough for doing this," Clark said. "WDC was the only chapter or group in our immediate area that volunteered to take on this project."

Students, staff and community members donated a total of 283 pair of socks. NHS also received some cash donations, which were used to purchase more socks.

Senior NHS members Jamie Barthel and Anna Church spearheaded the project after already completing their senior NHS project. When asked "Why this particular project?" Barthel answered simply, "To do something good."

Clark added collecting socks may not seem like a big deal. "But some of these veterans have nothing," Clark stated.

Barthel estimated she and Church spent about 10 hours on the project, but Clark and WDC NHS advisor Lori Grendahl said the number was probably closer to 40 hours.

In addition to everyone who donated socks, the WDC NHS would also like to thank Hometown Crafts and Fabrics, Drastic Measures Brewing, Mason Brothers and Greiman's for their additional support of this project.