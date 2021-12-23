The courses are part of Gov. Tim Walz’s initiative to recruit, train and deploy at least 1,000 new certified nursing assistants for Minnesota long-term care facilities by the end of January. The initiative will offer resources and support to those pursuing a CNA credential from the first day of class to the first day on the job. This includes covering costs for tuition, fees and materials, according to an M State news release.

The Walz-Flanagan administration plans to use $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the CNA program. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission will review this request.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest in-demand job in the state. This need has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, and the current pipeline of students pursuing a CNA credential is not poised to meet the demand, as the release stated.

Walz is implementing a multi-faceted action plan to support Minnesota hospitals and long-term care facilities deal with staffing shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The CNA classes at M State start on Jan. 4, and space is limited. For more information, please contact M State Workforce Development at 800-426-5603 ext. 6903.