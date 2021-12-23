Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is pleased to announce that Elliot Doyle has earned the Presidential Scholarship for Academic Year 2021-22 at Augustana University.

The scholarships are designed to help make an Augustana education more affordable, according to an Augustana University news release.

The Presidential Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to major in a science-related field. The student must possess an ACT score of 27 or a 3.7 grade point average. Recipients are selected based on interviews with Augustana science faculty and student representatives.

Augustana University is a selective, comprehensive university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. With more than 100 majors, minors and pre-professional programs for undergraduates and graduate degree and continuing education programs, Augustana is committed to enriching lives and fostering development by combining a foundation in the liberal arts with professional skill and advanced study.

For more information about Augustana University, visit augie.edu.