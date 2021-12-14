Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools announced Tuesday the winners of the ExCEL Award — Alexandra “Ally” Pavek and Phillip Ross. Verndale Public Schools also recently announced Jeremy Haskin and Aubrey Hess as their local ExCEL winners.

According to the Minnesota State High School League, the ExCEL Award – Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.

Every League member school is invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the ExCEL Award. The ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota. Award recipients will be announced on the MSHSL website on February 1, 2022.

“Ally and Phillip are top notch students who are very involved both in and outside of school,” said Norm Gallant, WDC Activities Director and Dean of Students. “It is a great honor and we are all very proud of them.”

The ExCEL Award is sponsored by the MSHSL and the League's corporate partner Wells Fargo.

More information on the ExCEL Award is available on the MSHSL website: https://www.mshsl.org/awards/student-recognition/excel-award.