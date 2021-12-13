Elliot Doyle has earned a scholarship through the Augustana University School of Music for the 2021-22 academic year.

The scholarship is designed to recognize students' musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in AU ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable. Four School of Music scholarships are available including the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.

The Pro Musica Scholarship is the School of Music's most competitive award. Any student is eligible for this scholarship regardless of their chosen major following the completion of an application and audition, according to an Augustana University news release. Successful awardees selected by the faculty of the School of Music have typically been a principal/section leader in their high school ensemble and have had multiple years of private instruction.

The All-State Music Scholarship is available to any student who earned an All-State honor in band, orchestra, choir or jazz band during any point in their high school career in their respective state.

The Ensemble Scholarship is awarded to students in recognition of their musical talent and commitment to participate in one of Augustana's primary musical ensembles. Students are selected based on audition.

The Marching Band Scholarship is available to any incoming student who commits their participation in the Augustana Viking Marching Band.

Students who are awarded a School of Music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons, according to the release. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.