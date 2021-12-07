Agriculture and Natural Resources Activities Day has been held at the University of Minnesota-Crookston for over 50 years. The annual event allows area high school students the opportunity to participate in agricultural activities. There are over 15 contests for students to compete in. The contests are overseen by UMC faculty. In 2019, over 50 high schools participated in this event.

Benning placed second in Hippology, which is an activity that can enhance learning by letting students exhibit their knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry in a competitive setting. Participants demonstrate their experience and knowledge gained in horse judging, quiz bowl, speeches and practical horse management.



Benning is also a member of WDC's horse team, which placed second at the activities day. The other members of the team include Destiny Berg, Codey Wolff and Lily Roemmich. The WDC Hippology team placed third.

Several other FFA members participated in the day's activities, including Katy Muckala, Kelly Muckala, Isabel Ellingson, Jenna Toftum, Kendell Oen and Grace Matthiesen. Faith Koning was also planning to participate but could not due to a scheduling conflict.



An awards ceremony culminates the exciting day. Scholarships, plaques and certificates are awarded to school teams and individuals for each contest. Over $32,000 in scholarships are available to award-winning students.