The Central Lakes College Foundation announced the distribution of $167,846 for Fall 2021 scholarships to local students.

Below is a list of students and what scholarship they received, broken down by the student’s hometown:

Bertha

Danielle Peltier received scholarships from the following funds: Nisswa Women’s Club Fund and Gayle Rognaldson Memorial Scholarship Fund

Henning

Megan Rinicker received a scholarship from the following fund: Roy and Mildred Sargent Family Fund

Menahga

Timbr Berttunen received a scholarship from the following fund: Warren G. and Marion Meyer Marketing Education Scholarship

Motley

Katie Philipsek, Lenore Sheets, Leah Danilyuk, and Elizabeth Danilyuk received scholarships from the following funds: Jean Porwoll Fund and Dr. Duane Lund Scholarship Fund

Staples

Angela Jares, Kimberly Queeglay, Tyler Davidson, Emmitt Winkels, Katrina Eckenrode, and Ashley Boyer received scholarships from the following funds: Jean Porwoll Fund, Pat & Dee Sprenger LPN Scholarship Fund, Mary F. Tornstrom Memorial Scholarship Fund, and Dr. Duane Lund Scholarship Fund

Verndale

Alysa Oswalt and Janelle VanAlst received scholarships from the following funds: Military Order of the Purple Heart, Kenneth & Bernice Codner Scholarship, and Dr. Duane Lund Scholarship Fund

Wadena

Kyara Topp received a scholarship from the following fund: Jean Porwoll Fund