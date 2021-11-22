The Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society Food Drive was a success. Students in grades 5-12 donated a total of 696 items during the week of Nov. 15-19.

NHS seniors Lily Roemmich and Codey Wolff also volunteered at the Barrel Races at the R & J Arena in Verndale, where they collected additional food items and toys. The food went to the Wadena Food Shelf and the toys were donated to Toys For Tots in Brainerd.

During the school portion of the food drive, students in each grade were competing to collect the most items, with the winning class receiving either a root beer float party or a donut party. The sixth graders won with 293 donated items.

Counting the 251 items collected at the barrel races, a total of 947 items were donated to the Wadena Food Shelf.

"What a great food drive for the Wadena Food Shelf. Thanks to all involved," said Mary Ann Hagen, director of Project Share/Wadena Food Shelf.

NHS seniors Summer Pettit and Anna Church assisted Roemmich and Wolff in unloading the items at the food shelf. Jon Roemmich and Heidi Wolff also helped collect items at the school and load the trailer.