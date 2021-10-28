Wadena-Deer Creek Schools welcomed 12 new members to the National Honor Society.

Members were honored with an induction ceremony on Sept. 20. The new members received certificates and medals from WDC's NHS advisors Lori and Robbie Grendahl and the inductees' parents. Jil Fiemeyer shared as the guest speaker for the second year; her daughter Jane would have graduated with this year's seniors.

The new members include: senior Lily Roemmich and juniors Jade Benning, Charles Bushinger, Madison Carsten, Madelyn Gallant, MJ Lunde, Kayla Meeks, Ally Pavek, Phillip Ross, Mercedes Schulz, Ella Stroeing and Cole Woods.

They join the previously inducted group of seniors: Jamie Barthel, Anna Church, Corra Endres, Grace Gallant, Lauryn Gravelle, Kaylin Lupkes, Anna Osberg, Madison Packer, Summer Pettit, Payton Rondestvedt, Zooey Rousslang and Codey Wolff. Senior members also received the senior pins.

The officers for this year include: President Lauryn Gravelle, Vice President Kaylin Lupkes, Secretary Corra Endres, Treasurer Jamie Barthel, Parliamentarian Summer Pettit and Historian Grace Gallant. Leaders lit a candle representing the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Gallant also highlighted the society's activities over the past year in a video, such as blood drives, a ditch clean up day, Caleb's Race and Day of Caring.