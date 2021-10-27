Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools is looking for a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor. The school's chapter has long been involved in community service projects.

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The mission of FCCLA is to "promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Focusing on the multiple roles of family member, wage earner, and community leader, members develop skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation."

Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers and communities by addressing important personal, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

For more information, please call the middle/high school office at 218-632-2155.