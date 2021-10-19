With 23 COVID-19 cases at Wadena-Deer Creek middle/high school as of Oct. 15, a two-week face covering requirement started on Oct. 18 at the middle/high school.

The requirement follows the district’s COVID mitigation plan, which requests, recommends or requires face coverings for students and staff based on the percent of positive cases in students and staff at that specific school. The 3% level, which the middle/high school has reached, includes a face covering requirement for two weeks. The requirement is removed when cases have dropped below 3%. The elementary school has a 0.9% active case level and face coverings are not required.

The 23 cases are the highest transmission levels the district has seen, according to Superintendent Lee Westrum. The middle/high school had 34 cases total last year and are at about 50 cases total this year.

Westrum and middle/high school principal Tyler Church said the biggest challenge with the cases is staffing. With five to six teachers out and substitute teachers difficult to find, teachers are subbing for classes hour by hour throughout the day.

While nurses are busy with managing other sicknesses and COVID, they are communicating with parents, working through test results and contact tracing. The contact tracing process includes notifying families of students who have been exposed and asking them to watch for symptoms; quarantine is not required. Westrum and Church said if contact tracing required quarantining, like last year, there would be about 25 students left in the school.

The elementary saw a decrease of cases from 14 to five last week, which is a trend Westrum hopes to see happen at the middle/high school. As of Oct. 18, the elementary and middle/high schools had four additional cases each. The district updates their COVID-19 dashboard on Fridays on their website.

3 parents share masking concerns

Andy and Shay Walz, parents of two students, discussed sending their children to school with an exemption form about not wearing a mask and how they were harassed and asked to wait in a separate room at the nurse’s office. He emphasized parents and students, not the district, should be making the decision about students wearing masks.

Shay questioned what masks do and talked about her experience wearing a mask for four months at work and having a horrible cough. She said students have less individuality in the process of masking requirements as well as teachers not being able to see if students are confused, students not being able to understand teachers and an increase in anxiety and depression.

Amos Self, a parent of three students, asked the board to consider an accommodation process on masking for students.

Following public comments, the board and staff had no further response.

The board also: