At Wadena-Deer Creek's fall workshop, kindergarten teacher Mandy Gallant presented a $2,000 check to Superintendent Lee Westrum on behalf of Womenade.

Womenade is an organization that serves five area school districts: WDC, New York Mills, Perham, Henning and Battle Lake.

Womenade gives school staff member access to funds when they notice a child in need. Some ways funds have been used in the local district include: winter clothing, tennis shoes, field trip admission, kindergarten graduation T-shirts, prom dresses, drivers education, hygiene items, hair camp and chronic lice treatments.

The organization has been unable to hold their annual fundraising event, however, people have continued to be extremely generous in supporting Womenade. With this year's donation, the balance is around $3,500 to help students this school year.

During her presentation, Gallant stressed that if you are a staff member (this applies to any staff member - teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cooks, custodians, etc.) and you see a student in need, talk to principals Louis Rutten or Tyler Church.

If you have specific questions regarding Womenade or would like to make a donation, you can contact Gallant at the elementary school.