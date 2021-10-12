Local college honorees from summer 2021.
The North Dakota State University Dean's List includes the following local honorees:
Faith Rickbeil, Psychology, Bertha
Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning
Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley
The graduates include:
Faith Rickbeil, Psychology, Bertha
Sydney Holtz, Radiologic Sciences, Honors, Menahga
Evan Welter, Construction Management, New York Mills
Alexis Rathcke, Radiologic Sciences, Sebeka
Jason Cline, Master of Science in Health, Nutrition and Exercise Science, Staples
Local college graduates from the 2020-21 school year.
At Bemidji State University the graduates include:
Rebecca Soukup, Marketing Communication, Aldrich
Laura Niska, Accounting, Menahga
Megan Heino, Elementary Teacher Education, Sebeka
Luke Savela, Accounting, Sebeka
Elizabeth Brown, Psychology, Staples
Rhonda Ekholm, Nursing, Staples
Alexys Thompson, Elementary Teacher Education, Verndale
Daniel Anderson, Economics, Wadena
Krista Coyle, Master of Arts in English, Wadena