Local college honorees from summer 2021.

The North Dakota State University Dean's List includes the following local honorees:

Faith Rickbeil, Psychology, Bertha

Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning

Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley

The graduates include:

Faith Rickbeil, Psychology, Bertha

Sydney Holtz, Radiologic Sciences, Honors, Menahga

Evan Welter, Construction Management, New York Mills

Alexis Rathcke, Radiologic Sciences, Sebeka

Jason Cline, Master of Science in Health, Nutrition and Exercise Science, Staples

Local college graduates from the 2020-21 school year.

