Local college honorees from summer 2021.

The North Dakota State University Dean's List includes the following local honorees:

  • Faith Rickbeil, Psychology, Bertha

  • Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning

  • Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley

The graduates include:

  • Sydney Holtz, Radiologic Sciences, Honors, Menahga

  • Evan Welter, Construction Management, New York Mills

  • Alexis Rathcke, Radiologic Sciences, Sebeka

  • Jason Cline, Master of Science in Health, Nutrition and Exercise Science, Staples

Local college graduates from the 2020-21 school year.

At Bemidji State University the graduates include:

  • Rebecca Soukup, Marketing Communication, Aldrich

  • Laura Niska, Accounting, Menahga

  • Megan Heino, Elementary Teacher Education, Sebeka

  • Luke Savela, Accounting, Sebeka

  • Elizabeth Brown, Psychology, Staples

  • Rhonda Ekholm, Nursing, Staples

  • Alexys Thompson, Elementary Teacher Education, Verndale

  • Daniel Anderson, Economics, Wadena

  • Krista Coyle, Master of Arts in English, Wadena