Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools are pleased to offer free meals to all students for the 2021-22 school year. Following state and federal regulations, students must take a fruit or vegetable and two other components In order for them to receive a free meal.

Taking only one item, such as milk, from the menu offered is also not allowed. If the students insist on only taking one item, the school is required to charge them for it. They will not be allowed to only take a milk if they do not have the cash or funds in their account to pay for it.

It is still very important that you fill out and return the application for education benefits because at public schools, state and federal funds help to pay for free and reduced-price school meals as well as other education funds and discounts.

If you return the completed application and your children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, you will receive a letter stating the effective date of qualification. Keep this letter as you may need it for other benefits, as you have seen with the P-EBT cards received for last school year. A new application must be submitted each year.

Return your completed Application for Educational Benefits to: Sue Motzko, WDC School District Food Service Director at 600 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482. The form is available on the school website.

For questions, call Motzko at 218-632-2396.