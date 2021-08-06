Three winners were chosen as recipients of this year’s Dawn Denise Lafferty Memorial Scholarship. The winners are Jason Haugen of Henning, Anna Meech of New York Mills and Chase Keskitalo also of New York Mills. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Dawn Denise Lafferty Memorial Scholarship was established to honor its namesake who passed away at an early age. The intent of the foundation is to help Otter Tail County high school graduates — those first entering college and non-traditional students returning to college — pay for their college education. While most recipients have been recent high school graduates, those eligible for the scholarship include anyone living in Otter Tail County that have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Over 30 applicants from Otter Tail County high schools applied for the scholarship in its fifth year. After review, the selection committee chose three applicants to receive a scholarship. Selections were based on chosen course of study, financial need, leadership skills, scholastic achievements, community involvement, work history and an expressed desire to work in a rural community. Special consideration was given to those who stated a financial burden and those who are active in their church and community.