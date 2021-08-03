Applications are now being accepted for the Back to School Supply project for students in need. Students should attend a Wadena County school district or live in Wadena County.

The Back to School Supply project is a joint effort of Wadena County Human Services, the Wadena County Salvation Army and MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action.

Applications are being accepted until Aug. 18 and the backpacks with supplies will be distributed on Aug. 24. You can pick up an application up at the MAHUBE-OTWA office in Wadena or at Wadena County Human Services.

“Families can contact me or Lynn Nesland at MAHUBE-OTWA to get the application done, so that they can be ensured a backpack with school supplies for each school age child,” said Monica Watson, Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School social worker.

Donations of supplies are also being accepted at MAHUBE-OTWA.

For more information, call Watson at 218-632-2164 or Nesland at 218-632-3600.