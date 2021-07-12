Northern Co-op Foundation scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year were awarded to 10 Minnesota students.

Those selected included Kenna Salo of New York Mills and Colby Schertler of Deer Creek.

Students need to be seniors or a graduate of high school and show potential for significant contributions to cooperative organizations, according to a Foundation news release. They must be enrolled at an institution of higher learning and take a course in business or economics that studies the principles of cooperatives.

The Foundation scholarships are awarded to students from the four state area of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Northern Co-op Foundation Board commends these youth and all others who applied this past year.

Students are encouraged to apply for future scholarships by obtaining an application at Stearns Electric Association's website at www.stearnselectric.org. Applications are also available through local high school guidance counselors and the Northern Co-op Foundation Board of Directors. Applications must be submitted on or before Feb. 1.