As summer school wrapped at Wadena-Deer Creek schools, there were no positive COVID-19 cases for staff or students, as Superintendent Lee Westrum shared with school board members on July 7.

The sessions at the elementary school ended on July 1 and high school credit recovery sessions will continue on July 19-22 and July 26-29.

“It was really good to see everybody just back in school and not wearing masks, … it felt nice and normal for everybody,” Westrum said. “It was a real good team effort.”

The district thanks the food service staff members, bus drivers, nurses, social workers, paraprofessionals, custodians and teachers.

The board also: