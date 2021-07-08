As summer school wrapped at Wadena-Deer Creek schools, there were no positive COVID-19 cases for staff or students, as Superintendent Lee Westrum shared with school board members on July 7.
The sessions at the elementary school ended on July 1 and high school credit recovery sessions will continue on July 19-22 and July 26-29.
“It was really good to see everybody just back in school and not wearing masks, … it felt nice and normal for everybody,” Westrum said. “It was a real good team effort.”
The district thanks the food service staff members, bus drivers, nurses, social workers, paraprofessionals, custodians and teachers.
The board also:
Approved the hires of Howie Kangas (physical education/developmental adapted physical education teacher and junior high football coach), Nolan Coyle (middle school special education teacher), Nora Merk (elementary music teacher), Katie Polman (administrative assistant/MARSS Coordinator), Jil Fiemeyer (REACH instructor), Jaden Herr (REACH paraprofessional), Hannah Nelson (junior high volleyball coach), Megan Heino (junior high girls basketball coach) and Ryan Elfering (C boys basketball and junior high football coach).
Approved the resignation of Kyle Petermeier (junior high girls basketball coach).
Approved three probationary paraprofessionals non-renewals.
Discussed two assistant volleyball coach positions open.
Approved the district’s bills totaling $161,757.49.
Approved donations to the district of $17,700.
Tabled further discussion on the new video surveillance system to the August meeting since the installation quote was not available. A three-year subscription and hardware are expected to cost $41,424.80.
Approved the Minnesota School Board Association annual membership for $5,498.
Approved the long-term facilities maintenance plan for the next 10 years, such as health and safety, electrical, flooring and roof projects. The funds are also used for paying off the 2019 elementary remodel. The district submits a plan each July, which can be amended as projects come up.
Approved the Northern Pines Mental Health contracts for services and skills groups at the elementary and middle/high schools. The contracts are for the 2021-22 school year for $13,000.
Approved Westrum as the identified official with authority for a management system to approve users. The authorization is required yearly.
Discussed a purchase agreement for the Deer Creek School building in a closed session.