Local college honorees from spring 2021.
The University of North Dakota graduates include the following local honorees:
Brooke Rehm, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Henning
Brita Karolus, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Staples
Seira Dick, Master of Occupational Therapy, Verndale
Amanda Kunde, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, Wadena
Tyler Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude, Wadena
Rachel Wolden, Master of Science, Wadena
The UND Dean's List includes:
Marissa Rehm, Wadena
Craig Orlando, Verndale
Emily Veronen, Verndale
Jasmyn Wood, Wadena
The UND President's Roll of Honor includes:
Craig Orlando, Verndale
Nicole Wehry, Wadena
Jasmyn Wood, Wadena
At the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the local graduate includes:
Adrianna Kirckof, Bachelor of Science, Neuroscience, Psychology, Wadena
At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the local graduate includes:
- Matthew Greenwaldt, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Wadena
The Wheaton College Dean's List includes:
Elizabeth Malvig, Wadena
The St. Cloud State University graduates include:
Greta Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Management, Menahga
Erich Heppner, Master of Science, Higher Education Administration, Staples
Michael Behl, Bachelor of Science, Management, Wadena
Leslie Rudrud, Graduate Certificate, Higher Education Administration, Wadena
The Bemidji State University President's Honor Roll includes:
Aaron Duncan, Deer Creek
Abby Miska, Menahga
Claire Wolhowe, Staples
Tristen Heller, Verndale
Mari Grendahl, Wadena
Lleyten Pettit, Wadena
The Dean's List includes:
Hailey Wiederich, Hewitt
Paige Myhre, Menahga
Leah Quinn, Menahga
Heidi Tormanen, Menahga
Zachary Urvig, Menahga
Brandon Miller, Sebeka
Anna Wientjes, Sebeka
Shelby Bakken, Staples
Kyle Huepenbecker, Staples
Olivia Leslie, Staples
Rebecca Plautz, Verndale
Daniel Anderson, Wadena