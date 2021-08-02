Local college honorees from spring 2021.

The University of North Dakota graduates include the following local honorees:

  • Brooke Rehm, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Henning

  • Brita Karolus, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Staples

  • Seira Dick, Master of Occupational Therapy, Verndale

  • Amanda Kunde, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, Wadena

  • Tyler Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude, Wadena

  • Rachel Wolden, Master of Science, Wadena

The UND Dean's List includes:

  • Marissa Rehm, Wadena

  • Craig Orlando, Verndale

  • Emily Veronen, Verndale

  • Jasmyn Wood, Wadena

The UND President's Roll of Honor includes:

  • Craig Orlando, Verndale

  • Nicole Wehry, Wadena

  • Jasmyn Wood, Wadena

At the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the local graduate includes:

  • Adrianna Kirckof, Bachelor of Science, Neuroscience, Psychology, Wadena

At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the local graduate includes:

  • Matthew Greenwaldt, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Wadena

The Wheaton College Dean's List includes:

  • Elizabeth Malvig, Wadena

The St. Cloud State University graduates include:

  • Greta Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Management, Menahga

  • Erich Heppner, Master of Science, Higher Education Administration, Staples

  • Michael Behl, Bachelor of Science, Management, Wadena

  • Leslie Rudrud, Graduate Certificate, Higher Education Administration, Wadena

The Bemidji State University President's Honor Roll includes:

  • Aaron Duncan, Deer Creek

  • Abby Miska, Menahga

  • Claire Wolhowe, Staples

  • Tristen Heller, Verndale

  • Mari Grendahl, Wadena

  • Lleyten Pettit, Wadena

The Dean's List includes:

  • Hailey Wiederich, Hewitt

  • Paige Myhre, Menahga

  • Leah Quinn, Menahga

  • Heidi Tormanen, Menahga

  • Zachary Urvig, Menahga

  • Brandon Miller, Sebeka

  • Anna Wientjes, Sebeka

  • Shelby Bakken, Staples

  • Kyle Huepenbecker, Staples

  • Olivia Leslie, Staples

  • Rebecca Plautz, Verndale

  • Daniel Anderson, Wadena