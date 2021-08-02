The University of North Dakota graduates include the following local honorees:

Brooke Rehm, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Henning

Brita Karolus, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Staples

Seira Dick, Master of Occupational Therapy, Verndale

Amanda Kunde, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, Wadena

Tyler Wheeler, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude, Wadena

Rachel Wolden, Master of Science, Wadena

The UND Dean's List includes:

Marissa Rehm, Wadena

Craig Orlando, Verndale

Emily Veronen, Verndale

Jasmyn Wood, Wadena

The UND President's Roll of Honor includes:

Craig Orlando, Verndale

Nicole Wehry, Wadena

Jasmyn Wood, Wadena

At the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the local graduate includes:

Adrianna Kirckof, Bachelor of Science, Neuroscience, Psychology, Wadena

At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the local graduate includes:

Matthew Greenwaldt, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Wadena

The Wheaton College Dean's List includes:

Elizabeth Malvig, Wadena

The St. Cloud State University graduates include:

Greta Keranen, Bachelor of Science, Management, Menahga

Erich Heppner, Master of Science, Higher Education Administration, Staples

Michael Behl, Bachelor of Science, Management, Wadena

Leslie Rudrud, Graduate Certificate, Higher Education Administration, Wadena

The Bemidji State University President's Honor Roll includes:

Aaron Duncan, Deer Creek

Abby Miska, Menahga

Claire Wolhowe, Staples

Tristen Heller, Verndale

Mari Grendahl, Wadena

Lleyten Pettit, Wadena

The Dean's List includes:

Hailey Wiederich, Hewitt

Paige Myhre, Menahga

Leah Quinn, Menahga

Heidi Tormanen, Menahga

Zachary Urvig, Menahga

Brandon Miller, Sebeka

Anna Wientjes, Sebeka

Shelby Bakken, Staples

Kyle Huepenbecker, Staples

Olivia Leslie, Staples

Rebecca Plautz, Verndale

Daniel Anderson, Wadena



