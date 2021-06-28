Emma Bushinger, daughter of Chris and Julie Bushinger, Wadena, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Bushinger will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in music and psychology. In high school, she was involved in track and field, cross country, choir, band, jazz band, yearbook, drama, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was manager of the boys’ basketball team.