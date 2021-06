Sebeka Schools is excited to continue sharing their love of reading with everyone this summer.

The summer library is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday all summer long. You can find it next to the high school cafeteria.

There are over 400 books for students of all reading levels.

Come grab a book or two, read them and return them for some more books.

The school thanks the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for the grant to purchase the books.