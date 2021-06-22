Arvig recently announced the 36 high school seniors who received the Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship for 2021. Students received $3,000 each.

Students were selected based on achievements or interest in the field of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences, according to an Arvig news release.

“We are proud to invest in the futures of area students,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig. “Our rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our future leaders."

The list of scholarship winners includes the following local honorees: