Along with Minnesota school districts, the Wadena-Deer Creek school board approved the 2021-22 preliminary budget on June 7. The general fund has a $319,053 deficit.

With the uncertainty of enrollment, the district is planning a “conservative” approach, as Superintendent Lee Westrum and business manager Brian Jacobson said. The district is basing the budget on 1,035 students. The district is also working on applying the federal coronavirus funds, including more interventionists, creating smaller class sizes and additional technology.

The budget does not include salary increases as negotiations are ongoing. The district has about $10 million of payroll expenses, according to Jacobson. The budgeted expenses will increase by approximately $100,000 for salary increases of 1%.

“There is still much work to be done on the budget, including labor negotiation settlements to get a better handle on expenses, summer school, and other programs, which hopefully can get back to normalcy,” Jacobson said in his board report.

The budget will be revised in the fall.

The board also: