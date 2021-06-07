At the end of May, the Minnesota Department of Education released some funding for preschool summer enrichment. The programs are free.

Wadena-Deer Creek

This program is intended for WDC preschool students who turned 4 by Sept. 1, 2020. Students will receive extra help with basic skills and opportunities to enhance their social skills.

The session will run from June 15 to July 15 (excluding July 5-8) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Children are not required to stay the entire time offered.

Bussing is available at 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Students staying until 3 p.m. will need to be picked up. Breakfast and lunch will be served, along with a snack in the afternoon for those staying until 3 p.m.

Please sign and complete the form online by June 9 giving permission for your child to participate in the program, and return it to Alicia Johnson at the elementary school.

Staples-Motley

The program is for children entering kindergarten at Staples-Motley School District this fall, and must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2021 and have their enrollment form turned in. Learn with friends, move your body and enjoy the summer in a new way.

There are two sessions available from June 14-30 and July 12-28 at the elementary school. The program is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. Breakfast and lunch are included.

You can register online for the free program.