Local college honorees from spring 2021.

The University of Minnesota Crookston Dean's List students include the following local honorees:

  • Melissa Hammer, Aldrich

  • Katlyn Kyar, Bertha

  • Brianna Hinman, Verndale

  • Christina Wright, Verndale

The Chancellor's List students include:

  • Alyssa Peterson, Menahga

  • Ben Olander, Staples

The graduates include:

  • Molly Cordes, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Henning

  • Beth Rockensock, Bachelor of Science, Equine Business Management, Menahga

The Hamline University Dean's List includes:

  • Lucas Doyle, Wadena

  • Katlyn Heaton, Wadena

The University of Jamestown Dean's List includes:

  • Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills

  • Kenna Salo, New York Mills

  • Nicholas Johnson, Verndale

  • Sophia Kreklau, Wadena

  • Elizabeth Miron, Wadena

The University of Sioux Falls spring 2021 graduates include:

  • Benjamin Alberts, Master of Education degree in Teaching, Wadena

The Ridgewater College fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates include:

  • Kaylee Esterberg, High Honors, Henning

  • Kate Spadgenske, High Honors, Menahga

  • Corey Roberts, High Honors, New York Mills

  • Eva Baron, Wadena

And the Dean's List includes:

  • Corey Roberts, Menahga
  • Alexa Kihle, Staples
  • Eva Baron, Wadena

The Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean's List includes:

  • Taylor Beiswenger, Psychology/Social work, Perham

  • Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Bluffton

  • Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale

  • Madison Bullock, Nursing, Sebeka

  • Mackenzie Carsten, Finance, Wadena

  • Josie Formanek, Psychology, Browerville

  • Shania Glenz, Communication Arts/Literature, Staples

  • Samantha Jewel, Social Work, Menahga

  • Maija Maaninga, Athletic Training, Menahga

  • Ashley Peterson, Social Work, Wadena

  • Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga

  • Penelope Van Batavia, Teaching ESL/Social Studies, Menahga

  • Anthony Wurdock, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Park Rapids

  • Olivia Yliniemi, Psychology, Menahga

The North Dakota State University Dean's List includes:

  • Autumn Grasswick, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deer Creek

  • Susan Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences, Eagle Bend

  • Zackery Waln, Civil Engineering, Eagle Bend

  • Maggie Cronk, Animal Science, Henning

  • Parker Fraki, Agribusiness, Henning

  • Patrick Morstad, Environmental Design, Henning

  • Ethan Severson, Computer Engineering, Henning

  • Trinidy Beck, Accounting, Menahga

  • Jennifer Spadgenske, Pharmacy, Menahga

  • Grant Tolkkinen, Exercise Science, Menahga

  • Josie Erickson Pharmacy, Motley

  • Alix Peterson Criminal Justice, Motley

  • Daniel Hendrickx, Civil Engineering, New York Mills

  • Ashley Herr, Finance, New York Mills

  • Kaitlyn Kane, Architecture, New York Mills

  • Charles Bakken, Mechanical Engineering, Staples

  • Kyle Ekholm, Mechanical Engineering, Staples

  • Chelsea Nanik, Interior Design, Staples

  • Jessica Paklonsky, Animal Science, Staples

  • Mardi Ehrmantraut, Human Development and Family Science, Wadena

  • Jordan Frethem, Electrical Engineering, Wadena

  • Sam Malone, Architecture, Wadena

  • Tiffany Meeks, Civil Engineering, Wadena

  • Isaac Ries, Physical Education, Wadena

The College of St. Scholastica Dean's List includes:

  • Ashley Etter, Sebeka

  • Michael Schmidt, Wadena

The Northern State University Dean's List includes:

  • Kennedy Gravelle, Wadena

The University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List includes:

  • Sarah Hendrickson, Menahga

The St. Cloud University Dean's List includes:

  • Sean Petersen, College of Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, BS, Menahga
  • Morgan Leslie, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS, Staples
  • Alexandria Kahl, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA, Wadena

The Alexandria Technical and Community College Dean's List includes:

  • Jesse Collins, Deer Creek

  • Courtney Templin, Hewitt

  • Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga

  • Brian Keranen, Menahga

  • Jon Kicker, Menahga

  • Taryn Laulainen, Menahga

  • Faith Sporre, Menahga

  • Holly Buseth, Wadena