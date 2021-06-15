Local college honorees from spring 2021.
The University of Minnesota Crookston Dean's List students include the following local honorees:
Melissa Hammer, Aldrich
Katlyn Kyar, Bertha
Brianna Hinman, Verndale
Christina Wright, Verndale
The Chancellor's List students include:
Alyssa Peterson, Menahga
Ben Olander, Staples
The graduates include:
Molly Cordes, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Henning
Beth Rockensock, Bachelor of Science, Equine Business Management, Menahga
The Hamline University Dean's List includes:
Lucas Doyle, Wadena
Katlyn Heaton, Wadena
The University of Jamestown Dean's List includes:
Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills
Kenna Salo, New York Mills
Nicholas Johnson, Verndale
- Sophia Kreklau, Wadena
Elizabeth Miron, Wadena
The University of Sioux Falls spring 2021 graduates include:
Benjamin Alberts, Master of Education degree in Teaching, Wadena
The Ridgewater College fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates include:
Kaylee Esterberg, High Honors, Henning
Kate Spadgenske, High Honors, Menahga
Corey Roberts, High Honors, New York Mills
Eva Baron, Wadena
And the Dean's List includes:
- Corey Roberts, Menahga
- Alexa Kihle, Staples
- Eva Baron, Wadena
The Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean's List includes:
- Taylor Beiswenger, Psychology/Social work, Perham
Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Bluffton
Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale
Madison Bullock, Nursing, Sebeka
Mackenzie Carsten, Finance, Wadena
Josie Formanek, Psychology, Browerville
Shania Glenz, Communication Arts/Literature, Staples
Samantha Jewel, Social Work, Menahga
Maija Maaninga, Athletic Training, Menahga
Ashley Peterson, Social Work, Wadena
Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga
Penelope Van Batavia, Teaching ESL/Social Studies, Menahga
Anthony Wurdock, Physical Education, Health Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Park Rapids
Olivia Yliniemi, Psychology, Menahga
The North Dakota State University Dean's List includes:
Autumn Grasswick, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deer Creek
Susan Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences, Eagle Bend
Zackery Waln, Civil Engineering, Eagle Bend
Maggie Cronk, Animal Science, Henning
Parker Fraki, Agribusiness, Henning
Patrick Morstad, Environmental Design, Henning
Ethan Severson, Computer Engineering, Henning
Trinidy Beck, Accounting, Menahga
Jennifer Spadgenske, Pharmacy, Menahga
Grant Tolkkinen, Exercise Science, Menahga
Josie Erickson Pharmacy, Motley
Alix Peterson Criminal Justice, Motley
Daniel Hendrickx, Civil Engineering, New York Mills
Ashley Herr, Finance, New York Mills
Kaitlyn Kane, Architecture, New York Mills
Charles Bakken, Mechanical Engineering, Staples
Kyle Ekholm, Mechanical Engineering, Staples
Chelsea Nanik, Interior Design, Staples
Jessica Paklonsky, Animal Science, Staples
Mardi Ehrmantraut, Human Development and Family Science, Wadena
Jordan Frethem, Electrical Engineering, Wadena
Sam Malone, Architecture, Wadena
Tiffany Meeks, Civil Engineering, Wadena
Isaac Ries, Physical Education, Wadena
The College of St. Scholastica Dean's List includes:
Ashley Etter, Sebeka
Michael Schmidt, Wadena
The Northern State University Dean's List includes:
Kennedy Gravelle, Wadena
The University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List includes:
Sarah Hendrickson, Menahga
The St. Cloud University Dean's List includes:
- Sean Petersen, College of Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, BS, Menahga
- Morgan Leslie, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS, Staples
- Alexandria Kahl, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology, BA, Wadena
The Alexandria Technical and Community College Dean's List includes:
Jesse Collins, Deer Creek
Courtney Templin, Hewitt
Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga
Brian Keranen, Menahga
Jon Kicker, Menahga
Taryn Laulainen, Menahga
Faith Sporre, Menahga
Holly Buseth, Wadena