At the solo and ensemble contest, the following Wadena-Deer Creek band students earned superior and excellent ratings on Wednesday, May 19. Due to COVID, WDC hosted their own contest with Jeff Iverson serving as the contest judge.

WDC band director Lisa Weniger said she was very proud of all the students who participated. She said students have spent a lot of time on their own preparing for their solo or ensemble.

“Today, they stepped up their game and performed over the top. They were very receptive of the critiques that the judge gave them and they were also willing to try new suggestions on the spot. Most of all, I was thrilled we got to do a contest, even if it was in-house,” Weniger said.

Superior ratings:

Flute Solo: Johanna Brunsberg *Received a perfect score

Percussion Solo: Kylee Collins

Alto Sax Solo: Ally Pavek

Flute Duet: Johanna Brunsberg and Kelanie Oldakowski

Flute Duet: Summer Pettit and Madison Packer

Saxophone Quartet: Tony Kreklau, Jacob Lepper, Ben Keppers and Owen Guo

Percussion Ensemble: Zooey Rousslang, Libby Hartman, Kylee Collins, Allison Westrum, Ryann Schmidt, Rayna Udy, Koby Endres and Macey Goeden

Jazz Band: Jacob Lepper, baritone sax; Ben Keppers, alto sax; Ally Pavek, alto sax; Tony Kreklau, alto sax; Owen Guo, tenor sax; Charlie Bushinger, baritone sax; Ella Stroeing, Madison Carsten, Emma Bushinger, Aiden Larson, and Josephine Pinnella, trumpets; Brandon Adams (absent due to mid-clay target meet), Lance Anderson and Kayla Meeks, trombones; Libby Hartman, keyboard; Kylee Collins, trap set; and Ryann Schmidt, bass keyboard.

Excellent rating: